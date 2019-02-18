News
Armenia prefect who resigned at authorities’ request wins election in village
Armenia prefect who resigned at authorities’ request wins election in village
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

According to the preliminary results which the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia has issued, the former prefect of Urtsadzor village, non-partisan Rafik Andreasyan, has won in Sunday’s local election in this rural community.

Five candidates were running for village mayor in Urtsadzor.

In October of the year past, Andreasyan had stepped down as village mayor, amid continued demonstrations.

The governor of Ararat Province, Garik Sargsyan, also had called on him to resign.

In addition, head of the State Oversight Service, Davit Sanasaryan, had visited the village in this connection.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
