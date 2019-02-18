Tonoyan presents to UAE officials launch of Armenia humanitarian mission to Syria (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Armenia’s Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan on Sunday met with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE’s Armed Forces.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia (RA), informed the aforesaid on Facebook.
“On the same day, Tonoyan met also with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Defense Minister, and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai,” Hovhannisyan added. “The matters of the start of bilateral military cooperation, legal-contractual relations were discussed with the Emirate.
“[Also,] Davit Tonoyan presented the start of the implementation of RA humanitarian mission in Syria.”