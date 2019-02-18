Swiss court rejects opposition to Armenia genocide memorial

Switzerland’s Federal Court has rejected the opposition raised by several Genevans to a recently-unveiled monument commemorating the Armenian genocide in the city, Swissinfo reported.

The decision published by the Federal Court on Monday rejected claims by residents that the monument would lead to the area becoming a site of demonstrations, or even conflict between members of the Armenian and Turkish communities.

Not only was it tricky to find an appropriate location for the genocide memorial – initially approved in 2008 – but opposition from Turkey also made the monument a diplomatic headache into which the federal government was forced to wade.

“Les Réverbères de la Mémoire” [Streetlights of memory],external link designed by French artist Melik Ohanianexternal link, is a collection of nine street lamps, each ten metres tall and featuring lamps in the form of teardrops, commemorating the 1915-1917 Armenian genocide, which is still disputed by Turkey. The opening ceremony was attended by the Armenian Ambassador to Switzerland, Charles Aznavour.