With support of Ucom Parajanov Museum of Armenia provides audio guide services (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The co-founder and director general at Ucom, Hayk Yesayan, recently visited Sergei Parajanov’s museum and provided smartphones for the implementation of the museum’s audio guide services. The audio guide is an essential and awaited support for the staff of the museum that hosts around 20,000 visitors a year.

“Having audio guides was a very important issue for us because the amount of our staff members is often not sufficient to host all the visitors during the high touristic seasons,” said Zaven Sargsyan, the Director of Sergey Parajanov Museum. “People used to arrive from faraway countries and complain when they couldn’t hear the explanation of the guide at the moment. The audio guide is available since January 1. Although this was an unfamiliar process for us in terms of implementation, it’s wonderful that it was realized thanks to Ucom.”

Since 1991, the genius film director and artist’s museum has exhibited his creative heritage, not only in Yerevan, but also in various countries around the world. The museum has organized more than 60 international exhibitions, thus arousing great interest to Parajanov’s art.

“To my amazement, I’ve learned today that the museum is open every day, from January 1 to December 31, and this digitization moves them one step forward so that everyone can see, hear, and understand what the great master was divergent for in the Soviet era,” said Hayk Yesayan, the Co-Founder and Director General at Ucom. “The audio guide will help tell Parajanov’s legacy in different languages, which is important not only for us, Armenians, but it is also a lasting value of universal importance for those interested in art. The preservation of such values is a priority. As you remember, two years ago Ucom assisted in implementing the ‘Greater Armenia, 360 degrees’ project, thanks to which the most important pieces of the cultural heritage of Western Armenia were immortalized; but sadly, some of them are preserved today only in digital option.”

Let us add that Ucom supports technically and provides free of charge internet access to a number of cultural hubs, including the National Gallery of Armenia, the area adjacent to Garni Temple, the Central Library named after Avetik Isahakyan, and dozens of other cultural sites.