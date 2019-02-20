Iran ready to work with China on ‘One belt, one road’ project

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani voiced the country’s readiness for cooperation with China in the implementation of “One Belt, One Road” project, a mega infrastructure project stretching across Asia, Europe and Africa, Tasnim News Agency reported.
Larijani who has visited China with a parliamentary delegation, gave an address to a gathering of professors and students of Renmin University of China.
In his speech, Larijani said Iran is fully prepared to provide China with its unique capacities in various fields and in the joint activities on One Belt, One Road project, in areas covering the connection of roads, infrastructures, and energy.
“On behalf of the Iranian nation and representatives of people, I express the Iranian Parliament’s readiness for using the parliamentary potential of Iran and China for materialization of and mutual cooperation in the One Belt, One Road project,” the speaker added.
Larijani also stressed that Iran’s regional policy is based upon the promotion of peace, sustainable development and welfare of all nations, as well as negotiated solution to the conflicts.
While Iran has prospered as a trading hub linking East and West for millenniums, its role is about to expand in coming years as China is working on One Belt, One Road project, which promises more than $1 trillion in infrastructure investment, including bridges, rails, ports and energy, in over 60 countries across Europe, Asia and Africa.