News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 20
USD
487.59
EUR
553.22
RUB
7.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.59
EUR
553.22
RUB
7.41
Show news feed
Armenian Prime Minister receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
Armenian Prime Minister receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister received the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France and Andrew Schofer of the US, as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk on Wednesday, the PM's office reported.

Pashinyan highlighted the role of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs as an internationally authorized body to carry out talks on Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on the victory of “My Step” bloc in the parliamentary elections.

PM Pashinyan presented to the Co-chairs the details of his non-formal meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev  in Davos in January.

The interlocutors exchanged ideas on the creation of an appropriate atmosphere for Nagorno Karabakh peace process. The sides highlighted the importance of the implementation of the ceasefire agreements.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian FM briefs OSCE MG Co-Chairs on recent meetings in sidelines of Karabakh peace process
The interlocutors exchanged views on future steps and meetings...
 Armenia FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
“The Co-Chairs arrived in Yerevan on a regional visit...
 OSCE Chair-in-Office to visit Karabakh conflict zone
“The co-chairs from Russia, the United States and France work closely together…
 Anslyst: Attempts to restore Mink process are being made
This suggests that the calm situation will not last long...
 OSCE monitoring passes in accordance with agreed schedule
Monitoring was conducted to the east of Talish village...
 OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
The Artsakh authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in holding the monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE Mission members…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos