Armenian Prime Minister receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister received the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France and Andrew Schofer of the US, as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk on Wednesday, the PM's office reported.

Pashinyan highlighted the role of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs as an internationally authorized body to carry out talks on Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on the victory of “My Step” bloc in the parliamentary elections.

PM Pashinyan presented to the Co-chairs the details of his non-formal meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Davos in January.

The interlocutors exchanged ideas on the creation of an appropriate atmosphere for Nagorno Karabakh peace process. The sides highlighted the importance of the implementation of the ceasefire agreements.