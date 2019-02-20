Armenian PM: Human should really be the highest value in Armenia

Armenia undergoes a crucial phase and this significance is that the issues which were not solved during the 25 years have found their solution today, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today at the Universal Rights Award.
“The fact that elections take place in Armenia the results of which are not being disputed is a turning point,” he stressed.
“In Armenia the government is not the ally of the violators of human rights but it is the ally of those who are defending these rights in all the sectors,” he said, stressing that a human should really be the highest value in Armenia