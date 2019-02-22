Trump wants 5G 'and even 6G' in US as soon as possible

US President Trump on Thursday said in a pair of tweets that he wants the US to beat other nations to rolling out next-generation wireless technology, known as 5G.
"I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible. It is far more powerful, faster, and smarter than the current standard. American companies must step up their efforts, or get left behind. There is no reason that we should be lagging behind on something that is so obviously the future. I want the United States to win through competition, not by blocking out currently more advanced technologies. We must always be the leader in everything we do, especially when it comes to the very exciting world of technology!" Trump tweeted.