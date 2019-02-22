Russian ambassador: Moscow praises Armenia for sending humanitarian mission in Syria

Moscow praises Armenia for sending humanitarian mission in Syria, Russian ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin told on Thursday at the reception in the Russian embassy dedicated to the Day of Homeland’s Defender.
According to him, the presence of Armenian specialists in the Syrian land once again confirms the special nature of the relations between the two countries.
“The states are based on their firm Armed Forces, which are considered the guarantors of their freedom and independence, but in contemporary world it is always necessary to have the support of the ally states. Only thanks to the strong and lasting ties between the allies it is possible to solve the most important issues the international community is facing – ensuring peace and security both in the world and the region,” he stressed.
A group consisting of humanitarian de-miners, doctors and Armenian specialists ensuring their safety, a total of 83 people, departed for Syria’s Aleppo on February 8 aimed at providing professional humanitarian support to the Syrian people.