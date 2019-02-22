News
Bernie Sanders refuses to recognize Juan Guaido Venezuela legitimate president
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US senator Bernie Sanders, who announced his intention to run for president in 2020 elections, refused to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

Asked to comment if he considers self-declared interim president Juan Guaido to be the legitimate leader of Venezuela, he said:  "No. I think there are serious questions about the recent elections."

"There are many people who feel it was a fraudulent election, and the US has got to work with the international community to make sure that there is a free and fair election there," Sanders said in an interview to Univision.
