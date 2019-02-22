Newspaper: West is uneasy over Armenia PM’s forthcoming Iran visit

YEREVAN. – Republic of Armenia (RA) Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s upcoming scheduled visit to Iran has not been to the liking—to say the least—of western powers, and they have attempted to express their respective approach by way of Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia, according to Past (Fact) newspaper.
“According to information, at one of his meetings the Polish diplomat made it understood to the RA leadership that this visit ‘is not particularly inspiring.’
“But it is clear that the Armenia-Iran relations have important significance, the visit is scheduled, and the prime minister will leave for Tehran on February 27,” Past wrote.