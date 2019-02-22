Edilyan: World Vision main objective is to make Armenia cradle for children, youth who live with hope, dignity

YEREVAN. – The main objective of World Vision is to make Armenia a cradle for children and youth who live with hope and dignity. Today we are pleasantly surprised seeing that the organization under your leadership has adopted the same objectives and the right ways to achieve them.
World Vision Armenia’s Country Director Zhirayr Edilyan stated the above-said during his meeting with Zaruhi Batoyan, the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia.
The minister, for her part, thanked World Vision Armenia for its contribution to the protection of children’s rights in Armenia.
At the ensuing talk, Batoyan reflected on her ministry’s current and planned programs, especially with respect to children.
“We and our partner organizations are ready to assist in all ministry programs that will be aimed at returning the child to his family, community,” Edilyan noted, in particular, for his part.