Friday
February 22
Justice Minister: Food quality in Armenian penitentiary institutions improves
Justice Minister: Food quality in Armenian penitentiary institutions improves
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The quality of food in the Armenian penitentiary institutions has improved, Armenian Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan said during the meeting of the standing parliamentary commission for the protection of human rights and public affairs on Friday.

According to Zeynalyan, the number of transfers to prisons was significantly reduced, while the quality of bread has improved.

"I personally visit the penitentiary institutions, taste food there and hold talks with prisoners in this regard," the minister added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
