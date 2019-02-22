Kremlin: Disagreements over CSTO new chief’s appointment are being settled

Despite disagreements with respect to the appointment of the Secretary General, there is no operative management deficiency at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, RBC reported.

“There is no frustration either at the Kremlin or among the CSTO members [(including Armenia)],” Peskov said. “And there is no management vacuum at the CSTO.”

The Kremlin representative recalled that this organization already has somebody who carries out the duties of the secretary general.

“There are some disagreements among the CSTO members, [and] which are currently being settled,” Dmitry Peskov added; “this process continues.”