Friday
February 22
Kremlin: Disagreements over CSTO new chief’s appointment are being settled
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Despite disagreements with respect to the appointment of the Secretary General, there is no operative management deficiency at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, RBC reported.

“There is no frustration either at the Kremlin or among the CSTO members [(including Armenia)],” Peskov said. “And there is no management vacuum at the CSTO.”

The Kremlin representative recalled that this organization already has somebody who carries out the duties of the secretary general.

“There are some disagreements among the CSTO members, [and] which are currently being settled,” Dmitry Peskov added; “this process continues.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
