Lukashenko: Missiles’ deployment in Europe will be disaster for Belarus

The deployment of medium-range and shorter-range missiles in Europ will be a disaster for Belarus amid the developments over the INF treaty, said Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko.
According to him, this issue was discussed during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, BelTA reported.
Lukashenko reportedly believes the Russian side that it did not violate the relevant deal.
According to him, there is an opinion that the US withdrawal from the INF Treaty directed against China, which has such weapons, but does not participate in the treaty.
He noted that NATO still can deploy such missiles in Europe.
“Although the North Atlantic Alliance declares they are not going to deploy these missiles in Europe, it’s just a bluff,” he said adding that it was necessary to hold talks with China.