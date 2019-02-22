News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 22
USD
488.71
EUR
554.15
RUB
7.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.71
EUR
554.15
RUB
7.46
Show news feed
Lukashenko: Missiles’ deployment in Europe will be disaster for Belarus
Lukashenko: Missiles’ deployment in Europe will be disaster for Belarus
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The deployment of medium-range and shorter-range missiles in Europ will be a disaster for Belarus amid the developments over the INF treaty, said Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko.

According to him, this issue was discussed during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, BelTA reported.

Lukashenko reportedly believes the Russian side that it did not violate the relevant deal.

According to him, there is an opinion that the US withdrawal from the INF Treaty directed against China, which has such weapons, but does not participate in the treaty.

He noted that NATO still can deploy such missiles in Europe.

“Although the North Atlantic Alliance declares they are not going to deploy these missiles in Europe, it’s just a bluff,” he said adding that it was necessary to hold talks with China.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos