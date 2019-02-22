Armenian parliament speaker meets with Dutch ambassador

YEREVAN. – Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan received the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia Johannes Douma (residence in Tbilisi).
Welcoming the Ambassador the President of the National Assembly underlined his practical role in the development of the two countries’ relations. Ararat Mirzoyan highlighted the activation of bilateral contacts, the rapprochement of the inter-parliamentary cooperation and the exchange of experience, parliament's press service said in a statement.
Touching upon the recent developments in Armenia Mirzoyan expressed hope that all the countries which emphasize the young democracies, the guarantee and protection of human rights and freedoms will support the reforms going on in our country.
Thanking the Speaker for the warm reception Johannes Douma expressed conviction that due joint efforts it would be possible to further deepen and expand the bilateral relations, raising them to a new level.
During the meeting, the sides underlined unused great potential for deepening ties, particularly in the culture, science, education, trade and economy.
The interlocutors also exchanged thoughts on the dialogue of liberalization process of the European Union visas for the citizens of Armenia and the ratification process of Armenia-European Union Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.