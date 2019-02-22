Ucom and “Teach for Armenia” heads participate in “Technology for Education” discussion

Armenia deputy PM chairs Eurasian Economic Commission Board meeting in Moscow

Lukashenko: Missiles’ deployment in Europe will be disaster for Belarus

France mountaineers trapped under snow in Armenia are found, one is frozen

Armenian transport and IT minister meets with "My Step" parliamentary group

Armenian parliament speaker meets with Dutch ambassador

My Step faction at Armenia parliament: Phase of meetings with ministers should already be public

Turkish authorities issue arrest warrant for 295 militaries

Minister: Aleksandr Sargsyan's transfer of $18 million has no relation to justice

Kremlin: Disagreements over CSTO new chief’s appointment are being settled

Armenia justice minister neither confirms nor denies meeting with arrested ex-President Kocharyan

Lynne Tracy officially sworn in as US ambassador to Armenia

Saudi Crown Prince meets Chinese Deputy Prime Minister

Qassem Soleimani to Pakistan: Don't test Iran's tolerance

Armenia suicide attempts increase by 20% in one year

Erdogan: No IMF in Turkish economy future

Justice Minister: Food quality in Armenian penitentiary institutions improves

Bernie Sanders refuses to recognize Juan Guaido Venezuela legitimate president

France mountaineer gets trapped under snow in Armenia

Georgia national detained at Armenia border checkpoint

Over 30 injured in Azerbaijan road accident (PHOTO)

European, Arab leaders to hold their first summit

Edilyan: World Vision main objective is to make Armenia cradle for children, youth who live with hope, dignity

Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Kotayk, driver dies on the spot

Armenia ambassador, Turkmenistan official discuss economic cooperation

US to leave 200 peacekeepers in Syria

Armenia MP at OSCE PA: Presence of fake news distorts democratic processes, spreads hatred (VIDEO)

Newspaper: West is uneasy over Armenia PM’s forthcoming Iran visit

Karabakh MOD: Defense Army has lost no drones

US will not lift sanctions on North Korea until nuclear risks are “substantially reduced,” Pompeo says

Trump wants 5G 'and even 6G' in US as soon as possible

China’s resolve to develop strategic partnership with Iran to remain unchanged

Russian ambassador: Moscow praises Armenia for sending humanitarian mission in Syria

Davit Tonoyan: Russian presence important factor for possible resumption of military activities

Venezuelan president announces closing of border with Brazil

Vanetsyan: NSS has intelligence on whereabouts of Serzh Sargsyan's younger brother

Pakistan PM authorizes military response if India attacks

Turkey faces crucial vote on EU accession before local ballot

Iran to hold massive naval drill

Iran’s Zarif cautions Israel against adventurism

Armenian PM's wife comments on her Davos visit

Armenian PM’s wife temporarily suspends ‘Women for Peace’ campaign

Saudi crown prince arrives in China

Hammond: UK-China relationship `not made simpler´

Vietnam preparing for North Korean leader to arrive by train

Kazakhstan’s president signs decree on government’s dismissal

“My Step” foundation plans to remove orphanages

Ruben Rubinyan receives UK Ambassador to Armenia

Ararat Mirzoyan and Shombi Sharp discuss new perspectives of cooperation

Armenian PM receives Defense Minister of Georgia

Russian lawmaker hails Armenia's humanitarian mission to Syria

EU to allocate € 31 million to Armenia

Pashinyan: Those who steal from people of Armenia must be morally destroyed and sent to jail

ECHR announces decision on case of Talysh community representative against Azerbaijan

FBI prevents terrorist attack in Maryland

OSCE Secretary General hopes to see progress towards peace in Karabakh

Netanyahu hold phone talks with Putin amid postponed meeting

Five parties to get funding from Armenian government

Forbes: Russia now has 2 billionaires

Armenia’s National Security Service chief not ruling out investigations into events of early 90s

Two killed in Algeria military jet crash

2 killed in Munich shooting

Head of National Security Service: Robert Kocharyan had good deeds

Armenia MOD starting pilot program

Ilham Aliyev receives OSCE MG Co-Chairs

Premier: Impression is that most Armenia mines are managed from one point

Lindsey Graham: That’s the dumbest idea I've ever heard

Armenia’s Pashinyan: We reached unprecedented level of public administration system transparency

Armenian St. Giragos church being restored in Turkey

Yerevan to host European Youth Parliament Summit in March

PM: Armenia state agencies must function within logic of revolution’s values

Netanyahu's main rivals united to win Israeli elections

Assassination attempt recorded in Armenian Tavush province

Armenia, Georgia defense ministers sign 2019 cooperation program

Armenian church being built in Russia’s Ufa

Armenia ministers get pleasant surprise at Cabinet session

CoE officials laud work with Armenia Ombudsman

Arayik Haroutyunyan dismissed as Karabakh presidential representative at large

Newspaper: Armenia FM visit to US canceled

Young man found dead under bridge in Armenia’s Kotayk

Armenia PM: We are marching on March 1

Prosecutor seeks 'life in jail' for Turkey financier Kavala

Trump: decision on car tariffs depends on getting trade deal with Europe

OSCE Representative on Freedom of Media calls on to create conditions for the work of Azerbaijani media

Baku authorities ban opposition rally

Saudi Crown Prince expects investment worth more than $100 billion in India

Putin: Avangard hypersonic missile system is ‘an asymmetric response’ to US missile shield

Iranian President: US committing economic terrorism against Iran

US ambassador urges Israel to apologize to Poland

There are 127 political prisoners in Azerbaijan

Iran ready to work with China on ‘One belt, one road’ project

Saudi energy minister hopes oil market will balance by April

Putin orders government to create National Space Center

Nikol Pashinyan sends congratulatory address on Artsakh Revival Day

Armenia Deputy PM meets with Artsakh State Minister

Armenian PM: Human should really be the highest value in Armenia

Nikol Pashinyan receives Nicolas Aznavour

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 20.02.2019

Armenian Prime Minister receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Armenian ambassador, Russian deputy FM discuss Middle East