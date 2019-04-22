Serzh Sargsyan: I will answer questions when the time comes

I have said several times that I will answer all questions when the time comes. This is what third President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said during a meeting with the new members of the Republican Party of Armenia at the headquarters of the political party, responding to a journalist’s question about the changes he has noticed in Armenia over the past year.
“I have told the representatives of several media outlets that I will answer all questions when the time comes. There might be few questions, but there won’t be few answers,” he said.
At the end, the new young members of the political party took a photo with Serzh Sargsyan, and one of them offered to be fashionable and take a selfie. In response, Serzh Sargsyan joked and said he was a little old-fashioned.