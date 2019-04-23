Sedrak Kocharyan vs. Artur Vanetsyan case hearing resumes at Yerevan court

YEREVAN. – The hearing on the Sedrak Kocharyan vs. Artur Vanetsyan case has resumed at the capital city Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction.

Sedrak Kocharyan, the son of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, demands from National Security Service (NSS) Director Artur Vanetsyan to publicly renounce the “slanderous” information he had disseminated.

The matter refers to Vanetsyan’s statement that, “Robert Kocharyan has become a shareholder of Congress Hotel [in Yerevan] by demanding a $6 million bribe.”

As per the plaintiff, the NSS director’s statements referring to Kocharyan’s family are not true, and they defame the honor and dignity of Sedrak Kocharyan.