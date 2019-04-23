Armenia State Oversight Service rep may be released from remand in custody

The Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan has rejected the motion filed by the investigator of the National Security Service to extend the term of remand in custody of acting Head of the Department of Procurement Oversight of the State Oversight Service of Armenia Samvel Adyan. He may be released in a couple of days since April 25th marks two months since he was remanded.
However, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the Prosecutor General’s Office will appeal the court’s decision.
Four persons, including Head of the State Oversight Service Davit Sanasaryan, are charged within the scope of the criminal case instituted in relation to the cases of prima facie illegal interference in public procurement and creation of obstacles for legal entrepreneurial activities by way of misuse of official powers on the part of officials of the State Oversight Service of the Republic of Armenia.
On February 27, 2019, acting Head of the Department of Procurement Oversight of the State Oversight Service Samvel Adyan and his Department’s employee Gevorg Khachatryan were charged under different Articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia. Representative of Zorashen LLC Taron Avetisyan was also charged for assisting in the misuse of official powers and for falsifying documents. The court selected remand in custody as a preventive measure for all three of them. Later, remand in custody was replaced with signature to not leave the country as a preventive measure for Gevorg Khachatryan.
Within the scope of this case, on April 18, Davit Sanasaryan was charged with part 1 of Article 308 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia and a signature to not leave the country was selected as a preventive measure for him.