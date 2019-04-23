News
Putin and Aliyev will meet in Beijing
Region:Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during his visit to Beijing from April 26-27 for China's Belt and Road Initiative forum, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Tuesday, RIA Novosti reported.

“On April 26, a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will be held. Recently, the leaders talked on the phone and agreed to continue an active dialogue, ”he said, noting that the dialogue would touch upon both bilateral issues and other topics.

“It is envisaged that these contacts of the two leaders will not be limited only to a meeting in Beijing," he noted that they could also meet in summer and autumn.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
