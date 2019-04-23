Armenia Deputy PM introduces new economic competition commission chairman

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan today introduced newly elected Chairman of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition (SCPEC) of Armenia Gegham Gevorgyan to the members and personnel of the SCPEC, reports the news service of the Government of the Republic of Armenia.
Congratulating the newly elected chairman and wishing him success, Avinyan emphasized the government’s political will to establish a free and competitive economy and stressed that the Commission plays a major role in the solution to this issue.
In his speech, Gegham Gevorgyan expressed gratitude for the trust and stated that the Commission will do everything it can for the functioning of a free competitive market in Armenia.
Former Chairman of the SCPEC Artak Shaboyan expressed gratitude to the members and personnel of the Commission for the fruitful cooperation.