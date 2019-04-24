US Ambassador: What took place in 1915 was one of the worst mass atrocities of 20th century

The United States is not denying the historical facts and the fact is that what took place in 1915 was one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy said on the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.
“We are here to focus on remembering and honoring the victims. As I said in my confirmation hearing, the United States is not denying the historical facts, and the fact is that what took place in 1915 was one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century, but we remain encouraged by resiliency of the Armenian people,” Tracy told reporters during her visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial on April 24.
The United States are very grateful to Americans of Armenian heritage who have contributed so much to the United States and the American society, she added.