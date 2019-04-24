News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 24
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
US Ambassador: What took place in 1915 was one of the worst mass atrocities of 20th century
US Ambassador: What took place in 1915 was one of the worst mass atrocities of 20th century
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


The United States is not denying the historical facts and the fact is that what took place in 1915 was one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy said on the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

“We are here to focus on remembering and honoring the victims. As I said in my confirmation hearing, the United States is not denying the historical facts, and the fact is that what took place in 1915 was one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century, but we remain encouraged by resiliency of the Armenian people,” Tracy told reporters during her visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial on April 24.

The United States are very grateful to Americans of Armenian heritage who have contributed so much to the United States and the American society, she added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Americans slams Trump's cut-and-paste policy on Armenian Genocide
“President Trump has once again granted Turkish President Erdogan a veto…
 Former defense minister: International recognition of the Armenian Genocide is matter of Armenia's security
As the ex-minister stressed, this is not only a matter of restoring historical justice, but a matter of Armenia’s security...
 Armenian Genocide commemoration event held in Aleppo
The event featured a performance by the Alemshah Choir of the Armenian Catholic Community...
 Yossi Melman: Israel’s moral duty to recognize Armenian Genocide
“Despite the shared experience of genocide, Israel and Armenia are worlds apart today…
Former minister: My generation has yet to see Turkey's recognition of Armenian Genocide
My generation has yet to see Turkey’s recognition of...
 French Ambassador to Armenia tweets on occasion of Armenian Genocide anniversary
On April 24, French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte tweeted...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos