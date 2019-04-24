News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 24
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
PM sends massage on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
PM sends massage on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent Wednesday a massage on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, Armenian Prime Minister’s press service reported.

“Today, we are paying tribute to the memory of Armenian Genocide victims. One of the peculiarities of the Armenian Genocide is that the people subjected to the genocide were not only physically destroyed, but also deprived of the right to live in their homeland.

We were consistently deprived of the land on which Armenian culture and Armenian identity were formed and developed over thousands of years. The cultural heritage that constitutes the Armenian identity — thousands of schools, churches and monasteries — was erased from the face of the earth.

The carriers of the essence of the Armenian culture - intelligentsia and clergy - were annihilated. It was a huge blow not only to the Armenian people, its culture and its cultural type, but also to the human civilization, as whole.

A unique and peculiar layer that was part of the global culture is irreversibly lost. The genocides of Armenians, Greeks and Assyrians irrevocably changed the cultural image of the whole region. Was this not a crime against humanity?

The perpetrators killed our poets, those who constituted our conscience, the basis of our identity. Therefore, we must consistently struggle to preserve our essence, our species. If we commit to oblivion their memory, if we forget about their cultural heritage, we will betray our essence.

By keeping their memory alive and fighting for justice, we will gain immortality. Therefore, we will be consistent in promoting the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide,” the statement said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Americans slams Trump's cut-and-paste policy on Armenian Genocide
“President Trump has once again granted Turkish President Erdogan a veto…
 Former defense minister: International recognition of the Armenian Genocide is matter of Armenia's security
As the ex-minister stressed, this is not only a matter of restoring historical justice, but a matter of Armenia’s security...
 Armenian Genocide commemoration event held in Aleppo
The event featured a performance by the Alemshah Choir of the Armenian Catholic Community...
 Yossi Melman: Israel’s moral duty to recognize Armenian Genocide
“Despite the shared experience of genocide, Israel and Armenia are worlds apart today…
Former minister: My generation has yet to see Turkey's recognition of Armenian Genocide
My generation has yet to see Turkey’s recognition of...
 French Ambassador to Armenia tweets on occasion of Armenian Genocide anniversary
On April 24, French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte tweeted...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos