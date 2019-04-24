News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 24
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
Co-founders of Aurora Humanitarian Initiative visit Armenian Genocide memorial
Co-founders of Aurora Humanitarian Initiative visit Armenian Genocide memorial
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Co-founders of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, members of the IDeA Foundation Board of Trustees, Ruben Vardanyan and Noubar Afeyan laid flowers at the Armenian Genocide memorial, commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide, the official web-site of the Aurora Prize reported

“On the Remembrance Day of the Armenian Genocide, April 24, 2019, two of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Co-Founders, Noubar Afeyan and Ruben Vardanyan, along with supporters of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, visited the Tsitsernakaberd memorial and laid flowers to commemorate the victims of the Armenian Genocide,” the source noted.

According to the source, Arman Jilavian, board member of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative was also present.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Americans slams Trump's cut-and-paste policy on Armenian Genocide
“President Trump has once again granted Turkish President Erdogan a veto…
 Former defense minister: International recognition of the Armenian Genocide is matter of Armenia's security
As the ex-minister stressed, this is not only a matter of restoring historical justice, but a matter of Armenia’s security...
 Armenian Genocide commemoration event held in Aleppo
The event featured a performance by the Alemshah Choir of the Armenian Catholic Community...
 Yossi Melman: Israel’s moral duty to recognize Armenian Genocide
“Despite the shared experience of genocide, Israel and Armenia are worlds apart today…
Former minister: My generation has yet to see Turkey's recognition of Armenian Genocide
My generation has yet to see Turkey’s recognition of...
 French Ambassador to Armenia tweets on occasion of Armenian Genocide anniversary
On April 24, French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte tweeted...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos