Co-founders of Aurora Humanitarian Initiative visit Armenian Genocide memorial

“On the Remembrance Day of the Armenian Genocide, April 24, 2019, two of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Co-Founders, Noubar Afeyan and Ruben Vardanyan, along with supporters of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, visited the Tsitsernakaberd memorial and laid flowers to commemorate the victims of the Armenian Genocide,” the source noted.
According to the source, Arman Jilavian, board member of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative was also present.