Tbilisi Armenians stage protest outside Turkey embassy in Georgia (VIDEO)
Tbilisi Armenians stage protest outside Turkey embassy in Georgia (VIDEO)
Region:Armenia, Georgia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Armenians of Tbilisi on Wednesday are staging a “Claim and Reparation” protest outside the Turkish embassy in Georgia. The demonstrators demand the recognition of Armenian Genocide.

The picketers are voicing their demands in various languages, including in Turkish.

Earlier in the day, the participants of this action laid flowers at the cross-stone near the genocide monument at the courtyard of the Armenian Ejmiatsin Church in the Georgian capital city.

Georgia, where Armenians constitute the largest national minority, has not recognized Armenian Genocide.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
