News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 24
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
Turkish police block Armenian Genocide rally in Istanbul
Turkish police block Armenian Genocide rally in Istanbul
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish police officers prevented the ceremony to be held at the Sultanahmet Square in İstanbul today to commemorate the ones who lost their lives in the Armenian Genocide of April 24, 1915, NEWS.am correspondent reported from Istanbul.

The policemen have been on duty throughout the area and have not allowed anyone to take any action.

This year another mourning event was organized by the Istanbul branch of the Human Rights Union.

The organizers have informed that they will give a press conference on the issue.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Americans slams Trump's cut-and-paste policy on Armenian Genocide
“President Trump has once again granted Turkish President Erdogan a veto…
 Former defense minister: International recognition of the Armenian Genocide is matter of Armenia's security
As the ex-minister stressed, this is not only a matter of restoring historical justice, but a matter of Armenia’s security...
 Armenian Genocide commemoration event held in Aleppo
The event featured a performance by the Alemshah Choir of the Armenian Catholic Community...
 Yossi Melman: Israel’s moral duty to recognize Armenian Genocide
“Despite the shared experience of genocide, Israel and Armenia are worlds apart today…
Former minister: My generation has yet to see Turkey's recognition of Armenian Genocide
My generation has yet to see Turkey’s recognition of...
 French Ambassador to Armenia tweets on occasion of Armenian Genocide anniversary
On April 24, French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte tweeted...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos