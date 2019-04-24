Turkish police block Armenian Genocide rally in Istanbul

Turkish police officers prevented the ceremony to be held at the Sultanahmet Square in İstanbul today to commemorate the ones who lost their lives in the Armenian Genocide of April 24, 1915, NEWS.am correspondent reported from Istanbul.
The policemen have been on duty throughout the area and have not allowed anyone to take any action.
This year another mourning event was organized by the Istanbul branch of the Human Rights Union.
The organizers have informed that they will give a press conference on the issue.