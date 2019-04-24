News
Armenia PM, wife attend "150-Year-Old Witnesses of the Armenian Genocide" exhibition
Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Mrs. Hakobyan visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute where they were introduced to the samples on display at the “150-Year-Old Witnesses of the Armenian Genocide: Komitas Vardapet and Hovhannes Tumanyan” exhibition, reports the press service of the Government of the Republic of Armenia.

The exhibition is dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Komitas Vardapet and the 150th anniversary of Hovhannes Tumanyan.

The goal of the bilingual (Armenian, English) exhibition under eight headings is to show how the two great Armenian intellectuals were linked to the Armenian Genocide. The exhibition features original materials and exclusive photos kept by the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Foundation and in the funds of various archives and museums of Armenia. The way Hovhannes Tumanyan organizes assistance to migrants in Etchmiadzin in 1915 — taken from the video recording by Armenian Genocide survivor Aghavni Mkrtchyan from Bitlis — is on display for the first time.

The exhibition is being held to the sounds of Komitas’s incomplete opera based on Tumanyan’s poem “Anush” and performed by Arax Mansourian. It also features some sketches from great Armenian painter Sargis Muradyan’s “Komitas” series and will run until August 30, 2019.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
