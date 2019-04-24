Pashinyan: It is very important to restore a real dialogue between Ukraine and Russia'

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlights the restoration of direct contacts between Russia and Ukraine, RIA Novosti reported.
“It is very important to restore a real dialogue between Ukraine and Russia, because we all understand that there is no alternative to dialogue, this is the 21st century, " Pashinyan said during live broadcast of Russia 1 TV.
The Armenian PM emphasized that the Russians and Ukrainians are brotherly nations, expressing conviction that dialogue, friendship and fraternity between Russia and Ukraine will be restored, which just has no alternative.