Fatal hit-and-run in Armenia’s Syunik
Fatal hit-and-run in Armenia’s Syunik
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A fatal hit-and-run occurred Wednesday, in Syunik Province of Armenia.

At around 9։15pm, a Mercedes hit a 53-year-old resident of Masis town, on the Yerevan-Kapan motorway.

According to shamshyan.com, the man died on the spot. Subsequently, the Mercedes moved forward, collided with another car which, in turn, crashed into a parked vehicle.

The Mercedes driver, a 29-year-old resident of Aghajadzor village, fled the scene.

But several hours later, he was found by police and taken to a police station in Kapan town.

The hit-and-run victim was working at a company. He had parked his car and crossed the street to make purchases, and that is when he was hit by the aforesaid Mercedes.

It was found out that the driver of this vehicle was under the influence of alcohol at the time of this incident.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
