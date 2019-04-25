PM: Athletes who are example of inspiration shall see that Armenia values their merits

YEREVAN. – At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the matter regarding the sports school named after Armenia’s Olympic, world, and European Greco-Roman wrestling champion Artur Aleksanyan.
Pashinyan said he had heard several times on TV that renovations will be carried out at this wrestling school where about 600 children are being trained.
“What’s the reason we haven’t done it so far?” he asked Acting Sport and Youth Affairs Minister Gabriel Ghazaryan.
The acting minister responded that they had spoken with the chairman of the Urban Development Committee on this matter, and that they shall meet either Thursday or Friday and advance the talks on the respective funding.
The PM, in turn, said they should pass to the practical phase on this matter.
In Nikol Pashinyan’s words, athletes who are an example of inspiration shall see that Armenia values their merits before the country.