Parliamentary Economic Affairs Committee to set up working group on cement issues

The Permanent Parliamentary Economic Affairs Committee will set up a working group that will consider in detail the draft law establishing the state duty for the import of cement before its consideration in the second reading at a meeting of the National Assembly, said the head of the Committee, My Step MP Babken Tunyan .
According to him, they will listen to the positions of both the cement producers and representatives of construction companies, as well as economists.
“The working group will include deputies from our and other Parliamentary Commissions, and representatives of the Government. We will invite the representatives of companies producing cement, and construction companies, auditors and economists. All issues will be discussed within the working group,” he said.
According to him, from the very beginning, the Government proposed to introduce a state duty on both imports of cement and raw materials. However, since they did not hear clear arguments and did not see specific data and indicators about the possible impact of these measures on the market situation, they considered that at present, the introduction of customs duties on imports of cement raw materials is not appropriate.
Tunyan also noted that this bill is not directed against anyone.
The Armenian parliament in the first reading approved the draft law to impose duty on the cement imports in the amount of 22 thousand drams per ton. However, this did not satisfy the deputies from the Prosperous Armenia party, who demanded to establish duties on the import of clinker.