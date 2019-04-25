Bright Armenia Party: Granting of political asylum to Mihran Poghosyan not very likely

It’s not very likely that the Russian Federation will grant political asylum to former Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer of the Republic of Armenia, former deputy of the Republican Party of Armenia Mihran Poghosyan. This is what leader of Bright Armenia Party and head of the political party’s parliamentary faction Edmon Marukyan said during an April 25 briefing in parliament.
Moreover, he stated that if Russia grants political asylum to Poghosyan, it will be “very bad”.
“In that case, Armenia won’t be able to criminally prosecute Poghosyan,” Marukyan said.