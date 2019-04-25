News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 25
USD
481.57
EUR
536.23
RUB
7.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.57
EUR
536.23
RUB
7.42
Show news feed
Armenia Criminal Court of Appeal starts considering appeal of Spayka company director’s arrest
Armenia Criminal Court of Appeal starts considering appeal of Spayka company director’s arrest
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The examination of the defense’s appeal of the decision to remand Spayka company founding director Davit Ghazaryan in custody has started Thursday at the Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia.

The appeal is considered in a closed hearing.

On April 8, the capital city Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction granted the State Revenue Committee’s (SRC) petition and ruled that Ghazaryan be remanded in custody for two months. Subsequently, a group of Spayka workers staged a protest against this decision.

On April 4, charges were filed against Davit Ghazaryan, and within the framework of a criminal case into non-payment of large amount of taxes.

As per the respective SRC statement, Spayka has not paid 7,036,666,312 drams (approx. US$14,468,090) in customs duties and taxes to the state budget.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Powerful tornado hits US state of Louisiana
The tornado destroyed buildings, damaged cars and electrical wires…
Pastinfo newspaper: Armenian parliament's deputy chief of staff tried to enter with weapon?
In response to a verbal inquiry from Pastinfo, acting Head of the...
 Carlos Ghosn banned from contacting with his wife
Tokyo prosecutors have told the court...
 Armenia State Oversight Service official released from penitentiary institution
The Prosecutor General’s Office told Armenian News-NEWS.am that...
 Armenia’s Armavir community head accused of embezzling
The preventive measure has been chosen signature on not leaving the country…
Tokyo court suspends Ghosn’s release on bail amid appeal by prosecutor's office
Prosecutors are trying to challenge the decision of the Tokyo District Court…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos