Armenia Criminal Court of Appeal starts considering appeal of Spayka company director’s arrest

YEREVAN. – The examination of the defense’s appeal of the decision to remand Spayka company founding director Davit Ghazaryan in custody has started Thursday at the Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia.
The appeal is considered in a closed hearing.
On April 8, the capital city Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction granted the State Revenue Committee’s (SRC) petition and ruled that Ghazaryan be remanded in custody for two months. Subsequently, a group of Spayka workers staged a protest against this decision.
On April 4, charges were filed against Davit Ghazaryan, and within the framework of a criminal case into non-payment of large amount of taxes.
As per the respective SRC statement, Spayka has not paid 7,036,666,312 drams (approx. US$14,468,090) in customs duties and taxes to the state budget.