Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors adopts Armenian Genocide proclamation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

On April 23, under the leadership of Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Janice Hahn, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors adopted a proclamation commemorating the Armenian Genocide, condemning the 1915-23 genocide of 1.5 million Armenians perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire. According to the document, April 24th has been proclaimed as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

Earlier, due to the fact of the Armenian Genocide, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors proclaimed the month of April as History Month. The document was signed by all five members of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

In his speech, Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Armen Baibourtian expressed gratitude to the Chair and members of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. “Los Angeles has a large Armenian community, and most of them represent the generations of Armenian Genocide survivors who have not only found shelter in California, but have also made their great contributions to the development of California,” the Consul General of Armenia said.
