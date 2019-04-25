Armenia Special Investigation Service reports date of Mihran Poghosyan's departure

Mihran Poghosyan departed from the Republic of Armenia on October 7, 2018. This is what the Special Investigation Service reported in response to the inquiry from Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“Mihran Poghosyan departed from the Republic of Armenia on October 7, 2018, and at the time, the body conducting proceedings couldn’t have prevented his departure from the Republic of Armenia since the right of a person to freedom of movement could have been restricted, if there was a preventive measure against him. A preventive measure is only applied against a suspect or accused-on-trial, and in the mentioned period, Mihran Poghosyan was neither an accused-on-trial nor suspect. Moreover, at the time, there was no criminal case related to him in the proceedings of the Special Investigation Service,” reports the Special Investigation Service.
Earlier, Mihran Poghosyan’s attorney Mikhail Yamchitsky had informed that former Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer of the Republic of Armenia Mihran Poghosyan has asked Russia for political asylum.