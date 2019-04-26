Armenia Premier: People have will and courage to continue victorious march

YEREVAN. – The people have the will and courage to continue the victorious march. The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Friday stated this at the conference on intellectual property’s importance in making a revolution in a country’s economy.
He expressed a view that the protection of intellectual property is of primary importance to Armenia.
“Today, all important innovations are the result of mind and idea,” Pashinyan said, in particular. “This is at the basis of the economic revolution in Armenia.
“There is no more-valuable resource than courage, which is also an intellectual property. The people have already manifested that courage and challenged the feeling of hopelessness.”
Pashinyan stressed that there is a strong potential of intellectual property for the development and enhancing the security of Armenia.
The premier added that the protection of intellectual property is fully compatible with the ideology that has become the basis for changes in Armenia. He stated that the protection intellectual property is crucial to making an economic revolution.
“[And] we will endeavor to promote intellectual activity,” Nikol Pashinyan concluded.
April 26 is World Intellectual Property Day.