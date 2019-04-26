Armenian Americans hold rally for justice, Erdogan's allies celebrate Genocide (PHOTOS)

WASHINGTON, DC – Armenian Americans joined with members of the Greater Washington, DC Greek, Assyrian, Yezidi, Christian, and Kurdish communities in a demonstration demanding justice for the Armenian Genocide, against the backdrop of a disruptive April 24 “celebration” organized by allies of Turkish President Recep Erdogan.

The event, held in front of the Turkish Ambassador’s residence on Washington, DC’s iconic Sheridan Circle, was organized by the AYF Washington, DC Ani Chapter, in coordination with the Armenian Genocide Commemorative Committee of Greater Washington, DC.

The Turkish American Steering Committee’s (TASC) last-minute request to secure a portion of Sheridan Circle for a “first amendment” counter-protest was exposed as a blatant effort to intimidate and dampen Armenian American participation when only a handful of pro-Erdogan supporters occupied the space they had reserved for 250. It also resulted in the National Park Service rejection of a separate permit request by the Hellenic American Leadership Council, citing space considerations.

“On this day, I am proud to say that we confront this wall of hatred, this wall of genocide denial, with our piercing power of love,” said AYF Ani Chapter member Nareg Kuyumjian, who offered his poignant remarks with TASC members dancing gleefully in the background. “The Armenian-American community is rising and the Armenian Cause is more powerful than ever.

Protesters also expressed their concerns to President Trump in light of his Armenian Remembrance Day Statement, issued just hours before the protest, in which he once again failed to properly commemorate the Armenian Genocide.

“Today we protest yet another year of silence on behalf of our government to recognize the Armenian Genocide, but let us not forget all that we have accomplished,” said Kuyumjian. “Let’s not forget that every state except Mississippi recognizes the Armenian Genocide. Let’s not forget that Armenian Genocide education is mandated in 15 states. Let us not forget that two Armenian Genocide bills that have been introduced ain Congress that already have over 100 co-sponsors. And let us not forget that America’s improving relationship with Armenia and Artsakh is working to stop the murder of Armenians on the Azerbaijan border - murders that are a direct result of the lack of accountability.”

Following the rally, Armenian Americans marched to the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia, led by the Greater Washington DC Homenetmen Scouts and Drum Corps, American and Armenian flags held high. The participants joined in the Embassy of Armenia’s annual Armenian Genocide memorial event at the “Khatchkar” monument dedicated to the eternal memory of that crime.

The prayer service, wreath laying ceremony and program, organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia, featured remarks by Armenian Ambassador to the U.S., His Excellency Varuzhan Nersesyan, ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian, Armenian Assembly Government Affairs Director Mariam Khaloyan, and Jake Bournazian of the Washington, DC Knights of Vartan ‘Ani’ Lodge.