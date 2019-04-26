Armenia Ambassador donates nearly 20 books about Armenia to Maastricht University

On April 25, Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan visited Maastricht where he had a meeting with Mayor Annemarie Penn-te Strake.
As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Ambassador Balayan talked about the large-scale reforms underway in Armenia and the actions that the government is taking to strengthen democracy and fight against corruption.
The mayor of Maastricht stated that Maastricht is historically linked to Armenia and the Armenians and highly appreciated the major involvement and exemplary role of the Armenian community in the city.
In this context, Ambassador Balayan expressed gratitude to the mayor for her ongoing attention towards the Armenians.
Afterwards, Balayan met with Rector of Maastricht University Rianne Letschert. The Armenian ambassador and the University’s rector touched upon the establishment of cooperation in genocide studies, and in this sense, Balayan talked about the efforts that Armenia is making to advance the prevention agenda, which is a priority of the country’s foreign policy.
The Armenian ambassador donated nearly two dozen books devoted to the history of Armenia and Armenian cultural heritage to the Library of Maastricht University.