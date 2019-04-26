Lyon Vice Mayor: There is Armenian among yellow vests protesters

There is an Armenian among yellow vests' protesters in France, Vice Mayor of Lyon Georges Képénékian told reporters on Friday.
According Képénékian, the name of the protester is Hayk Sahinyan and he is from Yerevan.
He noted that the yellow vests’ protests may continue, and this suggests that there are certain problems in France, including social ones, that need to be addressed.
The increase in violence around the world does not mean that we need to put up with it or weaken attention to this problem, the Vice Mayor concluded.