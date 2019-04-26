Armenia PM receives Armenian chess team ahead of 2019 PRO Chess League

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today members of the Armenia Eagles chess team, which made it to the 2019 PRO Chess League Finals to be held in San Francisco on 4-5 May.
The Armenian team’s senior player, Deputy of the National Assembly Artak Manukyan introduced the members of the Armenia Eagles team (Zaven Andriasyan, Hayk Martirosyan, Gor Vardanyan, Shant Sargsyan and Anna Sargsyan) and presented their careers and achievements. He stated that the team is the champion of the 2018 PRO Chess League championship and that it plans on winning this year as well.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he was inspired by the team’s achievements and wished them victory.
The team members expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for receiving and encouraging them before the finals.
The Prime Minister and the team members also exchanged views on the dissemination of chess in Armenia, the use and usefulness of the Armenian chessify mobile app, the teaching of chess in schools and other issues.