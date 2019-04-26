French Ambassador to Armenia: There is no information about terrorists' involvement in Notre-Dame fire

There is no information about terrorists' involvement in the Notre-Dame Cathedral fire, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to the Republic of Armenia Jonathan Lacôte stated at a press conference on April 26.
According to him, France has been subjected to terrorist attacks for several years, the memory of the attacks on Charlie Hebdo’s editorial staff and the terrorist attack in the Bataclan concert hall in Paris has not disappeared, but as yet there is no clear evidence that it’s not the case the same people or organization.
“Regardless of national and religious affiliation, this is our common wealth. In this sense, Notre Dame de Paris is not only the treasure of France, but also the treasure of the whole world, including Armenians, ”the ambassador added.
Deputy mayor of Lyon, Georges Kepenekian,in turn, stressed that the investigation is now underway, and so far the version of the law enforcement authorities agrees that this is an accident.
“So far no terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for this fire. Usually, if it is a terrorist act, that someone takes responsibility within 48 hours . However, we must wait until the end of the investigation, ”he concluded.