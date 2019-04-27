Erdogan promises to enhance Turkey's security by purchasing S 400 systems

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to continue enhancing security of the country, including by purchasing S 400 anti-aircraft missile systems despite differences with the United States, TASS reported quoting NTV channel.
Speaking during his party's meeting on Saturday, Erdogan admitted they have serious differences with the United States on purchase of S 400 systems, but the key thing for Turkey is the future of the country.
Earlier Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Turkey would not be able to participate in the creation and purchase of F 35 fighter jets after deployment of S 400. Washington said it is technically impossible to use these two kinds of weapons simultaneously.
Turkish FM Mevlud Cavusoglu in turn said Turkey could address any other country if the United States refuse to supply F 35 jets.