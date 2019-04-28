Tesla posts video of autopilot ride

Tesla has published a video demonstrating the work of the autopilot of a new generation, Tesla Rati reported.
The short video clip follows a Model 3 as it autonomously drove from one destination to another, following stop signs, recognizing traffic lights, and driving on city streets in the process.
Earlier, Tesla showed its own processor, which will be used for the new-generation autopilot systems. He is responsible for collecting and processing data from the radar, GPS, ultrasonic sensors, as well as the steering angle sensor.