Bugatti sells remaining 100 Chiron hypercars

Bugatti has less than a hundred unsold Chiron hypercars. The manufacturer plans to collect 500 cars, Motor reported.
According to the source, a total of 180 clients have already bought the car.
Hypercar, which debuted in 2016, is equipped with a 8.0-liter W16 engine with four turbochargers, which gives 1500 horsepower and 1600 Nm of torque. From zero to hundreds of Bugatti Chiron accelerates in 2.4 seconds. Maximum speed - 420 kilometers per hour.
In addition to the usual version, the driver version of Chiron - Sport is available to Bugatti customers. It is characterized by a large number of carbon fiber parts, such as wipers, as well as reconfigured work of adaptive suspension, steering and thrust vector control system.