News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 30
USD
481.26
EUR
537.18
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.26
EUR
537.18
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Armenian parliamentary speaker to make statement on depriving Gagik Tsarukyan of mandate
Armenian parliamentary speaker to make statement on depriving Gagik Tsarukyan of mandate
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The My Step Alliance ended its closed session, and head of the My Step parliamentary faction Lilit Makunts told journalists about the issues that were discussed during the session.

“There were initially a couple of issues on the faction’s agenda. As I had mentioned a couple of days ago, one of the issues was the creation of investigative committees. Of course, the faction also considered the statement by the Citizen’s Decision Party. The faction didn’t express any position, but there were different opinions.”

Makunts informed that Ararat Mirzoyan was attending the discussion, and since the Citizen’s Decision Party has addressed the parliamentary speaker with the demand to deprive Gagik Tsarukyan of his parliamentary mandate, Ararat Mirzoyan will make an additional statement.

“The incident linked to MP Sergey Bagratyan of the Prosperous Armenia Party was also touched upon. There were concerns that there have been frequent interpersonal incidents that are a matter of concern, but at this moment, we don’t believe there is a political subtext. Time will show.”

MP Sisak Gabrielyan informed that the National Assembly might set up an ethics committee upon popular demand, but urged journalists to wait for Sergey Bagratyan to give clarifications. Makunts also said an ethics committee might be set up.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Politician: Subject of transitional justice is closed
To put it shortly, the meaning of transitional justice was that...
 Ishkhan Saghatelyan elected member of ARF-D Supreme Body
Ishkhan Saghatelyan has been elected representative of the newly elected Supreme Body of the...
 Head of My Step parliamentary faction: Power and business can't coalesce
Makunts believes the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly has to...
 Political party leader: Rumor has it that Armenian PM is most corrupt official
Aram Harutyunyan stresses that something is wrong and that the...
 Analyst on schism within Armenian government and future of other political parties
The analyst is certain that a political party established during the period of revolution can’t be...
 Yerevan Council of Elders member appointed acting head of State Theater of Song
In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Armen Sargsyan confirmed the information and...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos