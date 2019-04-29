Armenian parliamentary speaker to make statement on depriving Gagik Tsarukyan of mandate

The My Step Alliance ended its closed session, and head of the My Step parliamentary faction Lilit Makunts told journalists about the issues that were discussed during the session.

“There were initially a couple of issues on the faction’s agenda. As I had mentioned a couple of days ago, one of the issues was the creation of investigative committees. Of course, the faction also considered the statement by the Citizen’s Decision Party. The faction didn’t express any position, but there were different opinions.”

Makunts informed that Ararat Mirzoyan was attending the discussion, and since the Citizen’s Decision Party has addressed the parliamentary speaker with the demand to deprive Gagik Tsarukyan of his parliamentary mandate, Ararat Mirzoyan will make an additional statement.

“The incident linked to MP Sergey Bagratyan of the Prosperous Armenia Party was also touched upon. There were concerns that there have been frequent interpersonal incidents that are a matter of concern, but at this moment, we don’t believe there is a political subtext. Time will show.”

MP Sisak Gabrielyan informed that the National Assembly might set up an ethics committee upon popular demand, but urged journalists to wait for Sergey Bagratyan to give clarifications. Makunts also said an ethics committee might be set up.