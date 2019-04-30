Diplomat: Deep in his heart Bolton believes President is a moron

"Deep in his heart John Bolton believes the President is a moron," noted Mark Groombridge, who worked with Bolton for 15 years and advised him while Bolton served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush, The New Yorker reported.
“John is thinking, To the extent I can modify or mollify the President’s actions, I will. He is truly a patriot. But I wonder how he goes into work every day, because deep in his heart he believes the President is a moron,” Groombridge noted.
“The trouble for Bolton is, Trump does not want war. He does not want to launch military operations. To get the job, Bolton had to cut his balls off and put them on Trump’s desk,” he added.