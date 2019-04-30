Armenian, Russian PMs spend evening at Yerevan club, eat baklava

Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medevedev visited Club 12 in Yerevan last evening at 10 p.m.

In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, owner of Club 12 Narek Manukyan said the high-ranking officials ordered dessert, ate baklava and danced to the cover of a famous pop song.

“They hadn’t reserved a table in advance. They came to the club about two hours before closing time. They liked the songs of Project 12 quite a lot and even danced. They were in a very kind and positive atmosphere and were dressed casually,” Manukyan said.