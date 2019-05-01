News
Trump threatens Cuba with “highest-level sanctions” for supporting Maduro-led Venezuela government
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump has threatened Cuba with “highest-level sanctions” for Havana’s support of President Nicolás Maduro-led Venezuelan government, RIA Novosti reported.

“If Cuban Troops and Militia do not immediately CEASE military and other operations for the purpose of causing death and destruction to the Constitution of Venezuela, a full and complete [US] embargo, together with highest-level sanctions, will be placed on the island of Cuba,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Hopefully, all Cuban soldiers will promptly and peacefully return to their island!”

The US president, however, did not clarify as to what specific Cuban soldiers in Venezuela he was speaking about.
