Armenia PM: When we say we are open to public, it opens not solely to public
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. –At its Cabinet session Thursday, the government did not approve the bill on making amendments to the law on procurements, and which the opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament had submitted.

This bill proposes to disclose the procurement of goods’ services—military equipment, armaments, military and technical means, protocol costs, accommodation, food and transportation services—for Armenia’s officials.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, however, disapproved of this proposed law. He noted that they—as the Armenian government—are being transparent, and if they feel such a need, they will undertake such an initiative.

Pashinyan noted that they do not do anything secret in the security domain, too.

“But there is a point beyond which opening up those decisions is not logical,” the PM added. “When we say we are open to the public, it opens not solely to the public; it opens to all those with a potential interest—in Armenia and outside of Armenia.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
