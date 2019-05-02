News
Armenian businessmen prohibited from passing border checkpoint in Athens
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

According to 168.am newspaper’s sources, on the night of April 30, Samvel Aleksanyan wasn’t allowed to pass the border checkpoint at the airport in Athens.

The website tried to contact Samvel Aleksanyan to verify the information and find out the reasons, but Alexanyan didn’t pick up the phone.

The businessman’s assistant said Aleksanyan is abroad and will return in a week and answer all questions.

On April 30, the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Armenia interviewed former MP Samvel Aleksanyan as a witness in the criminal case instituted in relation to the alleged kidnapping of TV commentator Hamlet Ghushchyan.
